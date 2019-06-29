Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Position by $2.05 Million; Foster & Motley Holding In Progressive Corp. (PGR) Was Boosted

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 162.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 41,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,618 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 25,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 7.80 million shares traded or 172.62% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 930,211 shares traded or 77.74% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28 million for 20.77 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,991 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 6,665 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 24,362 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 8,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 403,700 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. The New York-based Summit Secs Grp Llc has invested 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Etrade Capital Lc invested in 5,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 120,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.34 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl has invested 2.61% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 52,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 37,252 shares. 300,495 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf by 6,359 shares to 12,858 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,642 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

