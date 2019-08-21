Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Holding by $72.75 Million; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 148,303 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,766 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19B, up from 51,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 21,204 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Outlook For Rent-A-Center – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors That Hold Key to Weight Watchers (WW) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 508,041 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,189 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 25,500 shares. Citigroup has 222,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 37,100 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 907,219 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 138,522 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 80 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 201,833 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 55,670 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 40,987 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 42,800 shares. 747 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 230,124 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 68,107 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 13,156 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.06% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Foundry Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 37,311 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 83,700 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 728,218 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 46,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc accumulated 54,673 shares. Moreover, Starr Int Company has 1.2% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 38,037 shares. Regions Corp reported 34 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 42,945 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,666 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $7.84 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 1,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154 shares, and cut its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc Adr (NYSE:CMCM).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.