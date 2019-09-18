Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed Its Position; Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Cut Position by $717,136

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 82,087 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 89,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.23% . The institutional investor held 488,796 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 578,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 4,354 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 19.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – AT QTR-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MLN WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – DEAL FOR $9.0 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES – DECREASE IN F-16 PROGRAM REV IS TIMING ISSUE & EXPECT REV FROM PROGRAM TO GROW IN FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q Rev $23.8M; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures To Acquire Welding Metallurgy, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares to 419,100 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 170,000 shares to 381,246 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.