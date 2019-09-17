Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Concho Resources Com Stk (CXO) Valuation Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.45 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.57. About 90,910 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (CXO) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 33,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 40,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 73,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 1.99M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Element Solutions Inc. by 122,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinetgroup Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.17% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hudson Bay Cap LP reported 0.12% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 563,110 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 85,700 shares stake. Advisory reported 331,201 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 11,255 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 36,961 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 7,056 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Us Bankshares De holds 122 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Invesco invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Trexquant Investment LP has 6,901 shares. 3,531 were accumulated by First Bankshares Sioux Falls.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) by 45,000 shares to 134,513 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 514,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Com Stk.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Colony Gp reported 67,114 shares. Gluskin Sheff & accumulated 7,829 shares. Korea Inv holds 53,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 1.78 million shares. Asset Management One Communications Ltd owns 111,398 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 48,032 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 171,364 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 425 shares. Amg National Tru Bankshares reported 0.07% stake. 12 were accumulated by Motco. Mackenzie Corp reported 4,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 660 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Merriman Gary A. On Monday, August 5 BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 7,000 shares. Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was bought by Helms Susan J.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81 million for 24.88 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.