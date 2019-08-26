Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Its Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $202.98 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 5,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 129,517 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies invested in 11,063 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 12,950 shares. Kwmg has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 511 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 46,192 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 1.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 115,520 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company Inc holds 10,850 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,457 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 739,415 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 8,966 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 1.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stonebridge Mgmt Inc reported 5,050 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communication Limited stated it has 58,563 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares to 118,208 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 5.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 728,218 are owned by State Street. Bokf Na reported 13,156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel holds 8,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Com reported 48,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fin Lc reported 3,668 shares. 162,043 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 14,603 shares. Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 34 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 982 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jennison Assocs invested in 55,960 shares.