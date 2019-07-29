Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Holding by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Partners Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $73.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 457,543 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 382,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.13M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.19% or 21.98M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 72,625 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 235 shares. Century accumulated 3,100 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 100 shares. 677 were accumulated by City Holding. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,624 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Inv has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,325 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,780 shares. First Manhattan holds 4,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 63,214 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 8,610 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 10.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

