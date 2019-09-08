Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Share Price Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Its Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Stake in The Coca (KO) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 250,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 736,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.51M, up from 486,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 203,091 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 24,221 shares to 195,730 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,196 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

