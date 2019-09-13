Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Market Value Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Position by $882,700; Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose While Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.55. About 94,811 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.33M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 501,874 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp Inc reported 26,148 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 14,000 shares. 293,785 were accumulated by Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Company. Atria Limited Liability Company owns 15,877 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 81,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 11,356 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability owns 65,286 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.44% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Corporation De has 109,430 shares. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.06% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 8,205 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 665,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 144,823 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 555,483 shares. Granite Point Management Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 61,160 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 7,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx launches AlloSeq® cfDNA at ESOT 2019 Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinetgroup Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6,600 shares to 212,000 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).