Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Valuation Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $23.77 Million; Idacorp (IDA) Position Has Boosted by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 102.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 40,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 80,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 39,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 274,918 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 175,808 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 39,849 shares to 8,988 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,956 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Affirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.