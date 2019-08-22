Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Value Rose While Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Baker Ellis Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Ugi (UGI) by $485,925

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 435,392 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 56,139 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.7% or 32,260 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 3,359 shares. Harvest Capital reported 4,920 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 21 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 279,397 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.06% or 26,902 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 162,890 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 3,346 shares. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5,700 shares. At Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 6,446 shares in its portfolio. Mariner has 4,210 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.03% or 22,514 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Co owns 186,885 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has 6,393 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.69 million are held by Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi. 5,196 were reported by Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 13,156 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Co National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 17,420 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,670 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,825 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company owns 3,668 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Us Retail Bank De reported 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,664 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 85,963 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6,989 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $161.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).