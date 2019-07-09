Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake Raised by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd; Invesco LTD Has Upped Its Trustco Bk N Y (TRST) Holding by $3.45 Million as Market Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 13,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,040 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 67,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $97.97. About 121,589 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 343,357 shares to 85,301 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 626,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,121 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Summit Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Glenmede Na holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 417 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 78 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 31,000 shares. 230,124 are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp. Guggenheim has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 8,670 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 201,494 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cordasco Net holds 0.01% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Kbc Group Nv holds 37,252 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mig Ltd invested in 562,000 shares or 6.05% of the stock. First Foundation Advsrs reported 19,941 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37,444 shares to 200,998 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 93,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,436 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,656 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HALL MICHAEL JAMES, worth $22,470 on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,075 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 65,516 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 1.45 million shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,290 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 2,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan accumulated 471,174 shares. Adirondack has 0.02% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 4,570 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 1.22 million shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated stated it has 120,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,078 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 87,105 shares. 60,506 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). 36,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

