Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shares Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Lhc Group (LHCG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 4,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 430,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.48 million, up from 425,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 204,176 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 328,344 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 650,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $82.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7,716 shares to 430,705 shares, valued at $71.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 17,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,161 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).