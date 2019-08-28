Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $172.30 Million; Bath Savings Trust Co Increased Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Value Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.55. About 2.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 266,869 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 62,314 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.05% or 4.13 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 127,280 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Llc reported 20,868 shares. Sei has 59,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 54,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 133,060 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Utah Retirement owns 8,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 0.01% or 114,170 shares. Cordasco Finance reported 123 shares. Intl Investors holds 1.40 million shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp has 1,689 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.