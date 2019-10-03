Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $20.05 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 4.15M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 371,212 shares traded or 13.75% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.30 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Lc owns 8,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Css Limited Com Il holds 0.05% or 8,400 shares. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 19,552 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 0% or 7,124 shares. Sei owns 69,316 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 498,919 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 101,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration has 6,900 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 971 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.32% or 678,547 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.17% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prudential Fincl has 12,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). London Of Virginia owns 1.61 million shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 112,187 shares to 168,152 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,630 shares, and has risen its stake in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Is Diving Headlong Into the Grocery Business – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Has a Plan to Dominate the Online Grocery Business (and It’s Working) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.