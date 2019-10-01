Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Lowered Stake by $20.05 Million; Healthcor Management LP Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 139,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.57 million, up from 623,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 1.24 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 21,466 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

