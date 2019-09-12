Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Cut Position as Stock Rose; Jvl Advisors Decreased Position in Encana (ECA) by $11.40 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 312,972 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 24.24 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $218.57M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation Should Focus on its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated owns 7,124 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 20,921 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 36,797 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 81,857 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). London Of Virginia holds 1.61M shares. Gp reported 1,196 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 348 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Limited Liability Com reported 3.39% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.14% or 274,656 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sei Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fil Limited has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 705,974 shares. Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 8,110 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.