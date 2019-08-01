Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Value Rose While Chicago Equity Partners Boosted by $12.45 Million Its Stake; Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Td Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $9.83 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 501.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 157,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 189,015 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 454,728 shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $21.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.04. About 249,649 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great Lakes Lc holds 0.32% or 182,467 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 58,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 162,043 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,362 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 23,815 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 560,916 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Co has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Magnetar Ltd Llc accumulated 3,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sun Life Fin Inc reported 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hudson Bay Cap LP reported 42,945 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 18,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Network has 123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 40,600 shares to 16,055 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,285 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.91 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,025 shares. Maverick Capital owns 20,201 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie reported 53,822 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management Corporation holds 4,778 shares. Srb stated it has 815 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management reported 10,470 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 4,083 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,424 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated stated it has 106,656 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Lc has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 9,504 shares. Services holds 0% or 11 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 3,794 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 2.36% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 561,600 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

