Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered by $415,742 Its Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Position in American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) by $342,720 as Share Value Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 4,017 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 134,806 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 89,970 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,881 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Symphony Asset Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,056 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 780,778 shares. 24,533 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 136 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3,856 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,749 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 30,849 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 78,045 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 14,590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Foundation Advsr reported 14,434 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.21 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 90,000 shares to 920,538 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 60,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.91 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 32,268 shares to 139,272 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 8,563 shares. Fund Sa, France-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 10,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 50,400 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 448,618 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 73,265 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Interest Group reported 11,355 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 31,707 shares. 7,050 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel. Sei Invests holds 70,908 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 789,476 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP reported 450,649 shares.

