Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $23.77 Million; As Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose, Barry Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $310,880

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 266,029 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 318,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, down from 329,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.62M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.57 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.