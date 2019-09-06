Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position Maintained by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $382,955

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $226.99. About 617,342 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 114,170 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 96,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 109,585 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67,450 shares to 180,250 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 386,713 shares to 8.28M shares, valued at $117.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 94,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,815 are owned by Fort Lp. Ameriprise stated it has 597,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 83,441 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.35% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 529,391 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.13% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). California-based Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 231 shares. Hbk LP invested in 0.05% or 52,532 shares. Advisory Inc holds 359,978 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.69 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 679,574 shares. Element Cap stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.