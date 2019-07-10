Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Its Holding; Spc Financial Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $515,430

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 327,570 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 560,916 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 8,107 shares. 38,773 were reported by Diversified. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 4.13 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 27,250 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 1.59% stake. 1.49 million were reported by Gates Mngmt. 77,848 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sei Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 59,570 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 11,048 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,825 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 4,983 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.43M shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,499 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.41% or 4,248 shares. 1,338 were reported by Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp. Sigma Planning invested in 0.1% or 7,400 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corporation owns 2,520 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 48,251 shares stake. Bessemer Grp accumulated 692,586 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 1,215 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Invesco has 1.67 million shares. Dillon & Assoc owns 7,287 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 9,305 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,848 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 17,798 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Harbour Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 116,197 shares.