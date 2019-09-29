Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose While Mig Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $20.05 Million; Tieton Capital Management Stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Has Lowered by $1.86 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 193,120 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7,460 shares to 140,491 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Holdings Inc by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Principal Fincl Gp Inc owns 7,124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Us Natl Bank De reported 122 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,989 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 8,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Com holds 0.14% or 30,384 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 11,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Management Limited Co has invested 1.28% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Capital Guardian Trust Communication invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Highstreet Asset holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

