Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding Maintained by Chicago Equity Partners Llc; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Allied Advisory Services Cut Holding by $428,733

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 501.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 157,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 189,015 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 270,208 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 15,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 209,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 225,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5,845 shares to 10,825 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,130 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

