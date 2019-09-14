Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding Has Lifted by Ancora Advisors Llc; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Declined, Skylands Capital Lowered Position

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 9,420 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, up from 5,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 381,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, down from 416,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 392,778 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 4.66 million shares. Architects Incorporated reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 863,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com has 381,975 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Personal has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 332,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 159,501 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,065 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 18,240 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Pnc Fin Serv Inc holds 0% or 11,270 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,305 shares to 7,480 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 80,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hanseatic Management Services, New Mexico-based fund reported 7,772 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 8,991 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 78,045 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 7,056 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 268,196 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 10,140 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 25,728 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 563,110 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc holds 0.89% or 274,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).