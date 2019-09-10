Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Its Position by $1.44 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.58M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 1.75 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 434,834 shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.35M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,685 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 37,050 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 36,679 shares. Eam Ltd stated it has 0.41% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bank invested in 17,420 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 133,060 shares. New Jersey-based Round Table Svcs Llc has invested 0.11% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 42,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Company owns 59,570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Morgan Stanley holds 24,362 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global by 9,661 shares to 13,161 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 206,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).