Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holder Mig Capital Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $735,260 as Valuation Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc analyzed 206,749 shares as the company's stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 329,544 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 73,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 143,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 217,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 964,028 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “â€œAluminium in the cityâ€ – Constellium showcases its advanced solutions at ALUMINIUM 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) CEO Jean-Marc Germain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium supplying aluminium components to a premium automaker in Germany and Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Look At AWI Post-Split – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Share Price Increased 133% – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,900 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Art Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,732 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 9,214 shares. 705,974 were reported by Fil. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 182,893 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 615,514 shares. Eam Invsts Lc has invested 0.4% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation reported 0.08% stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 20,921 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 467 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 25,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 5.07M shares. Moreover, Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 6,983 shares stake.