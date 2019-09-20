Armstrong World Inds Com (AWI) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Position; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Cut Its Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Com (AWI) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 12,395 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 8,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.92. About 47,782 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 99,163 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,097 shares to 355,803 shares, valued at $62.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,483 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 140,586 shares. 17,573 were reported by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership. Assetmark has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 135,420 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,700 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Swiss Retail Bank reported 85,700 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 6,095 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 678,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Paloma Ptnrs Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 10,960 shares. 25,082 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Guardian Tru Communication invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.03% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. The Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 38,054 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 125,732 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 74,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 696,307 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 85,445 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd invested in 13,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.21% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Frontfour Capital Group Limited Company has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc owns 135,502 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,225 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability accumulated 689,397 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,624 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 775 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $119.72 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.