Armstrong World (AWI) Shares Rose While Foundry Partners Cut Holding; Duquesne Family Office Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upped by $30.69 Million as Stock Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World (AWI) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 12,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 24,533 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 37,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 168,271 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.17 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alphabet (GOOGL) introduces Play Pass app, game subscription service – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steve Mandel’s Lone Pine Dines at Domino’s, Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

