Armstrong World (AWI) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Stake; As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Share Value Declined, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Armstrong World (AWI) by 1312.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 187,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 201,494 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 14,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Armstrong World for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 203,091 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 117,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 141,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 81,040 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,169 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Plc has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 4,137 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com holds 139,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 14,685 shares. 1,689 were reported by Pnc Grp. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 18,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 679,574 shares. Icon Advisers owns 12,600 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 0.15% or 38,773 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 188,781 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 13,651 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG) by 287,014 shares to 15,059 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 246,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 170,104 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dana Invest Advisors stated it has 15,002 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 34,860 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 7.36 million shares. Westchester Inc has 93,185 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Regions invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 2,200 shares. Private Communication Na invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 509,667 shares. Midas Management Corporation accumulated 19,325 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 46,715 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 70,322 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp has 14,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $702.83 million for 11.29 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,489 shares to 91,937 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd Cl A by 10,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc Com.