Armstrong Shaw Associates Upped Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stake By $1.23 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) stake by 62.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc acquired 23,275 shares as Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 60,450 shares with $3.26M value, up from 37,175 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp. now has $75.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 2.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 12,948 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 526,465 shares with $180.04 million value, up from 513,517 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $350.27. About 73,137 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp invested in 1.08% or 112,151 shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,433 shares. Thompson, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,557 shares. 7.96 million are held by Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability. 43,007 are held by Forte Capital Ltd Co Adv. Philadelphia Trust Communication reported 332,692 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% or 369,498 shares. Bourgeon Capital Limited Co stated it has 75,454 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 5.41M shares. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 100,436 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 90,782 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Limited Co accumulated 4,387 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 31.28% above currents $58.02 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 18,539 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 850,561 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 27,038 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,189 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 258,818 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 6,057 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carderock Mgmt holds 2.77% or 19,884 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.06% or 558,600 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,527 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1,553 shares. Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Llc holds 466,873 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 1,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB) stake by 55,813 shares to 322,512 valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 6,588 shares and now owns 285,688 shares. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.