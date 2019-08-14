Armstrong Shaw Associates Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 23.64% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 17,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, up from 123,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,572 shares to 113,218 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,356 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has 72 shares. Miles holds 4,638 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Carroll Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 6,957 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.39% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scotia has 60,830 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 3.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 4,487 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 141,311 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.09M shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na owns 9,725 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.