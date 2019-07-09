Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised Its Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) as Market Valuation Declined; Sarbit Advisory Services Continues to Hold Position in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 6.84 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 118,858 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: "Bill Ackman's Pershing Square 1st Quarter Letter to Shareholders – GuruFocus.com" published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation's (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can Halliburton Company's (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims – Seeking Alpha" published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019.

