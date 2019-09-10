Armstrong Shaw Associates Position In Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Was Has Boosted; Vail Resorts (MTN) Market Valuation Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 174,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.87M, up from 160,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $237.9. About 338,182 shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.56 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 49,500 shares to 285,152 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 42,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,225 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

