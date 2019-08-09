Armstrong Shaw Associates Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL) Has Lifted by $1.30 Million; East Coast Asset Management Position In Moodys (MCO) Was Has Boosted

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 14.52M shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 532,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIPLE POINT’S CFR TO Caa2; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Repackaged Notes Of Us Clo: Class A Notes Issued By Gc Repackaging 2018-2 Ltd; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GHANA HAS STRONG ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OVER NEXT FEW YEARS, SUPPORTED BY NEW OIL AND GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENTS COMING ON STREAM; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Broadspectrum’s Rating Due To Insufficient Information; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Rose Backed By Installment Sales Receivables; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Transunion’s Proposed Acquisitions Would Be Credit Negative If They Increase Leverage; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Marathon Clo Vi Ltd

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Halliburton’s Performance Will Improve This Year, Into 2020 – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Halliburton cuts North American headcount – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Staying Away From Halliburton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.50 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 102,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Financial In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,008 shares. 27,994 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Limited Co. Northern Tru holds 0.08% or 10.45M shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc holds 4,549 shares. Pennsylvania Co stated it has 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.82 million shares. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 9,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest invested in 0.08% or 57,153 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alpha Windward Lc owns 1,518 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 1.60M shares. 9,156 are held by Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation.