Armstrong Shaw Associates Maintains Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL); Kepos Capital LP Raised Cargill (MOS) Holding by $791,397

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.80M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $75,120 activity.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apache, Halliburton and Micron – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,518 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Aviva Plc holds 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 369,622 shares. Natl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Investor Ab invested in 0.01% or 8,500 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 150 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct accumulated 99,106 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Heritage Wealth owns 99 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 9,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 6.87 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. City Co holds 1,180 shares. Somerset Trust Co invested in 0.01% or 610 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Horseman Capitalâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Guardian Life Co Of America invested in 1,022 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cohen Steers Incorporated owns 105,781 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg accumulated 28,286 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 13,025 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability invested in 200 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Walleye Trading invested in 68,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 120,424 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 469,841 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 241,543 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 2.47M shares. 457 are held by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44,492 shares to 76,799 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,166 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).