Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Position by $46.13 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.96. About 1.37M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 97.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 176,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 181,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $272.65. About 837,704 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 2,900 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.47M shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc holds 2,240 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd holds 1.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 138,075 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 94,097 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 4,232 shares. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,571 shares or 1% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,990 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 29,725 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,690 shares. Country National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 52,791 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.