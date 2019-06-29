Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.63 Million; Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by $642,746

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 497,753 shares traded or 147.26% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63M shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares to 42,757 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. 6,600 shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar, worth $99,684.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.26 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com reported 31,733 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 579,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 58 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.17 million shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co reported 550 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bailard, a California-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 72,839 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 49,200 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 547 were reported by Sei Investments Company. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,395 shares. Legal General Plc stated it has 17,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.