Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $1.62 Million; Lazard Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Southwest Airls (LUV)

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls (LUV) by 114.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 122,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 228,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 106,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 2.98M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 142,796 shares to 482,058 shares, valued at $52.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 65,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,041 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Financ (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 26,098 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.07% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Professionals accumulated 0.04% or 1,868 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% or 815,538 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 60,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,049 were accumulated by Hilltop Inc. Cypress Capital Group Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 11,675 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 59,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.03% or 229,733 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 167,991 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested in 520,571 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc reported 46,615 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 346,078 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc has 8,835 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,441 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 166,102 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 1.22% or 17,769 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Llc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 32,739 were reported by Lynch In. Everett Harris & Com Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1,700 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 615,468 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd holds 106,579 shares. 54,994 were accumulated by Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 20,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,846 are owned by Burney. Carlson Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,081 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

