Armstrong Shaw Associates Lifted Its Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Stock Price Declined While Westwood Global Investments Upped Position by $14.84 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 13.18M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.15% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 27.56 million shares traded or 112.25% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

