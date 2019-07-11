Armstrong Shaw Associates Increases Stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL); Wms Partners Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $470,237 as Stock Value Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 15.32 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.23% stake. 67,003 are held by Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 2,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 27,557 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 64,339 shares. Peoples Services accumulated 219 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 255,804 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 132 were accumulated by Fincl Pro. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 101,450 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 309,258 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc reported 9,610 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prns Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,130 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,788 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advisors holds 2.66% or 249,687 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Lc reported 0.47% stake. Argent Trust Company has invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weik Cap Mngmt reported 45,381 shares stake. Madrona Fincl Serv Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smead Capital Mgmt holds 266,659 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 166,725 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,011 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com reported 109,409 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 670,058 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 6,505 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,246 shares.

