Armstrong Shaw Associates Holds Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL); Guggenheim Capital Lowered Its Hillenbrand (HI) Holding by $1.95 Million; Market Value Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 2.00 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 47,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 112,267 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 159,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 364,414 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 59,635 shares to 365,521 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 19,101 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. S&Co reported 5,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 62,246 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0% or 8,612 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 120,631 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Everence Cap has 0.07% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 9,470 shares.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $45.51M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

