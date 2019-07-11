Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised By $774,744 Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Position; 4 Analysts Covering L Brands, Inc. (LB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) stake by 33.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc acquired 5,097 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 20,122 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 15,025 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. now has $25.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.86. About 174,040 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Among 11 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. L Brands had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Morgan Stanley maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. FBR Capital maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. M Partners maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Thursday, February 28. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. See L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 2.37M shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 32.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Same-Store Sales Rose 4 %; 18/05/2018 – L Brands Declares Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 41C; 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EXITING SWIMWEAR AT PINK BRAND THIS SPRING; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Victoria’s Secret Same-Store Sales Up 1%; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS L BRANDS, IDR AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – L BRANDS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Reports February 2018 Sales; 10/05/2018 – L Brands: Is Victoria’s Secret Too Sexy for Its Own Good? — Barron’s Blog

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why L Brands Stock Climbed 16% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands Remains In Tough Spot – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Put Buying Activity in L Brands (LB) Targets 26% Downside in Shares Through Mid-January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group. Barclays Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.