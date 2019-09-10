Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million as Valuation Rose; First Quadrant LP Continues to Hold Position in Nrg Energy (NRG)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 73.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 133,326 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.77M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 3.92M shares traded or 59.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has 1.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 118,890 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.18% or 2,167 shares. Lynch In invested in 1.73% or 32,739 shares. First Utd National Bank Trust invested in 1.79% or 18,304 shares. Benin Mgmt owns 1,274 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.54% or 62,021 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 5,259 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guinness Asset reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 52,400 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 202,799 shares. Shikiar Asset has 2.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 34,090 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.25 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ledyard National Bank holds 0.15% or 7,232 shares in its portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 35,198 shares to 4,891 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,093 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).