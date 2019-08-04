Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Increases Position in Universal Display Com (OLED)

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 227.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 110,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 158,614 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 48,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 2.37 million shares traded or 260.07% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu's Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta's Empowerment Anthem "Toy"; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem's 'BBB' Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem's Emergency Room Policies; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today;

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shelton has 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,223 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parkside Retail Bank Trust reported 226 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications reported 12,403 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 14,064 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Management holds 10,215 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,470 shares stake. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Llc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 69,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 900 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 11 shares. Landscape Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,267 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 7,345 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Sector ETFs That Crushed the Market in July – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Universal Display Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Coherent Is At A Positive Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Pays the Price to Stay at the Bleeding Edge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 293,283 shares to 587,545 shares, valued at $57.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) by 204,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,006 shares, and cut its stake in Calix Inc Com (NYSE:CALX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.