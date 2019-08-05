Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Scientific Games (SGMS)

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) latest ratings:

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 39.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 13,974 shares with $4.01M value, down from 23,156 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $72.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $282.4. About 861,099 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 26,700 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has 16,927 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,598 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 138,048 shares. 21,000 are owned by Teton Advsr. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 465,087 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 15,324 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 358,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% or 63,153 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 2.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.53M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O bought 120,000 shares worth $2.43 million.

