Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Madison Investment Holdings Has Increased By $3.06 Million Its Laboratory Of America Hol (LH) Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 29.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 25,148 shares with $4.00M value, down from 35,429 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $125.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $174.5. About 865,940 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (LH) stake by 7.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 20,124 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 306,904 shares with $46.95 million value, up from 286,780 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America Hol now has $16.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 687,218 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 27,266 shares. 1,000 are owned by Live Your Vision Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 112,338 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 5.68 million shares. Acadian Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 20,985 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 2,322 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,173 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 2,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cap World Invsts reported 4.16M shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Llc owns 12,140 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 100,140 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of stock was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by Williams R Sanders.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

