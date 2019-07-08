Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Stake by $4.64 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $282.67. About 337,365 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 49,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,182 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 291,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 368,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 89,789 shares valued at $8.09 million was sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes owns 5,459 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 406 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 406 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management stated it has 34,763 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Amp reported 0.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 61,602 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Massachusetts-based Choate has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Division invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fayez Sarofim reported 12,750 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Security Co invested in 1,122 shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Legal & General Investment Management America Announces Future World Developed Climate Change Strategy for U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Secondary Offering Will Eliminate 2 of Its Top Holders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 200,821 shares to 379,325 shares, valued at $27.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 312,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,452 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.