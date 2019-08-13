Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Cut Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $1.62 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Held by American Investment Services Inc

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 1.85 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.26. About 1.30M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Com accumulated 18,473 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,035 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Limited Com reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvey Capital Incorporated invested in 2.28% or 29,910 shares. 183,630 were reported by M&T Bancshares Corporation. Moon Management Ltd stated it has 2,559 shares. The Us-based Ancora Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Finance Consultants owns 17,061 shares. Private Trust Comm Na reported 0.71% stake. 8,917 are owned by Montecito Commercial Bank. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 174,692 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability owns 23,068 shares. Mitchell Management holds 2.25% or 40,144 shares in its portfolio. Regal Invest Limited Co holds 1,600 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares to 18,384 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).