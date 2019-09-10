Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Cut Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $1.62 Million; Artisan Partners Asset Management Class A Com (APAM) Shorts Raised By 2.4%

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 29.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 25,148 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 35,429 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $117.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.14. About 1.65M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A Com (NYSE:APAM) had an increase of 2.4% in short interest. APAM’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.4% from 1.49M shares previously. With 481,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A Com (NYSE:APAM)’s short sellers to cover APAM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 170,885 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 13,602 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.62% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 320,000 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 740,189 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 86,040 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 7,100 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.73 million shares. Enterprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial reported 25,823 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 377,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 73,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.19% above currents $169.14 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 166,102 shares. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,531 shares. Meridian Mgmt Com owns 15,950 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 1.06M shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 533 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 120,013 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co owns 6,980 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 60,268 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,070 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 562 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 0% or 16 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.