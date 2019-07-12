Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by $1.30 Million; Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $12.10 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 103,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.72M, down from 677,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 3.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 1.45 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com owns 835,105 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.07% or 790,098 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 2.54 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,314 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.25 million shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 1,571 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Gp stated it has 124,820 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 2.50 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Cibc Ww holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.04M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 7,537 shares. Cap Ca reported 16,115 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ckw Grp Incorporated reported 1,500 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Nj Fund My (MYJ) by 320,974 shares to 538,763 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Mun (NTC) by 42,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd reported 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier And Incorporated owns 15,209 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldg has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie Corp holds 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.49 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 61,025 shares. 10,800 were accumulated by West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Co reported 4.11% stake. 23,083 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Liability Co. First Utd Natl Bank owns 8,941 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 15,758 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.06% or 7,494 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 1.62% or 61,014 shares. Marathon Mngmt holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,142 shares. Leisure Mngmt accumulated 20,325 shares or 2.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.